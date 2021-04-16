Bitterroot NF prescribed burns likely to produce visible smoke

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest says smoke will likely be visible on Friday from a prescribed burn in the Bitterroot Mountains, southwest of Darby between Little Tin Cup and McCoy creeks.

Firefighters plan to hand burn 90 acres of the Trapper Bunkhouse Unit #11.

The prescribed burn will reduce residual slash from a recent thinning and timber harvest operation.

Smoke will be visible along the West Fork Road and Highway 93 south of Darby to Connor, according to a news release.

People are asked to be aware of fire crews and vehicles along the Leavens and Hart Bench roads.

The public is also asked to avoid traveling in the area while crews are present, as well as trails and roads directly adjacent to the units.

Fire crews are also working on a 250-acre burn is located within the Bass Creek Recreation Area north of Stevensville. The area will be closed to the public during active burning and monitoring operations.

The closure includes the popular Larry Creek Trails and Horse Trailer Parking, Bass Creek Nature and Physical Fitness Trails, and the Bass Creek Trail #4 and Trailhead.

There are 27 firefighters involved in Friday's operation including the Bitterroot Hotshots and local smokejumpers.

Smoke will be visible from Highway 93 corridor in the Stevensville area.

Additional information about planned prescribed burns on the Bitterroot National Forest can be found here.

