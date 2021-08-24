Bitterroot NF reducing fire danger, restrictions

HAMILTON — The fire danger is set to drop in the Bitterroot.

The Bitterroot National Forest is lowering the fire danger to “High” down from “Very High" and will also lift the Stage II fire restrictions beginning on Thursday, Aug. 26 thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

The restrictions have been in place since July 17.

Campfires will once again be allowed on the Bitterroot National Forest and the restrictions on firewood cutting in the afternoon will also be lifted. However, Ravalli County’s restrictions on open burning remain in place.

Firefighters have responded to and extinguished 61 wildfires this summer on the Bitterroot National Forest; 20 human-caused and 41 lightning fires.