Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Boulder 2700 fire near Polson 60% contained

items.[0].videoTitle
The Boulder 2700 fire near Polson is 60% contained and has burned 2,230 acres.
Boulder 2700 Fire
CSKT Boulder 2700
Boulder Fire
Boulder Fire Flathead Lake
Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 13:47:48-04

POLSON — The Boulder 2700 fire near Polson is 60% contained and has burned 2,230 acres.

Stage One and Stage Two evacuation notices are still in effect for the areas between mile markers one and 11 along Montana Highway 35.

The highway has reopened, however, drivers should expect delays as firefighters work in the area and as an arborist removes hazard trees from along the road.

Boulder 2700 fire map

There will be intermittent road closures from 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. between mile marker 9 and mile marker 11. The delays will last through Friday, Aug. 27. Delays of approximately 10 minutes can be expected.

Because the weather is in the fire crews' favor, minimal activity is expected in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere