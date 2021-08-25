Boulder 2700 fire near Polson 60% contained

POLSON — The Boulder 2700 fire near Polson is 60% contained and has burned 2,230 acres.

Stage One and Stage Two evacuation notices are still in effect for the areas between mile markers one and 11 along Montana Highway 35.

The highway has reopened, however, drivers should expect delays as firefighters work in the area and as an arborist removes hazard trees from along the road.

MTN News

There will be intermittent road closures from 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. between mile marker 9 and mile marker 11. The delays will last through Friday, Aug. 27. Delays of approximately 10 minutes can be expected.

Because the weather is in the fire crews' favor, minimal activity is expected in the coming days.