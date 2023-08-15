Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass burning 4,000 acres, 5% contained

HAMILTON - Litle change is being reported on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, from the Bowles Creek Fire west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze has grown slightly to 4,033 acres and remains 5% contained.

Fire managers note that warmer and drier temperatures this week may cause increased smoke levels and reduced visibility.

There are 207 people assigned to the blaze along with seven engines and two helicopters.

The fire — which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023 — is burning three miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek Drainage.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

Skalkaho Road remains but drivers should be aware of the increased traffic, slow down, and yield to fire vehicles and equipment.