Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass burning nearly 1,300 acres

MISSOULA - The Bowles Creek Fire three miles southwest of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek drainage area has burned nearly 1,300 acres.

The fire is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area in steep terrain, just north of the 2022 Hog Trough Fire.

The blaze is burning in thick timber and dead and downed trees, producing smoke that is visible from along the Skalkaho Highway, the Bitterroot Valley and Philipsburg.

The fire danger level has been hiked to "very high" on both the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest.

Fire managers caution that an incoming cold front on Monday could drive southwesterly winds of 20 mph to 35 mph, with possible gusts of 45 mph, which can increase fire behavior.

There are 139 people working the lightning-sparked Bowles Creek Fire which remains 0% contained.