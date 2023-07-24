Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass burning nearly 1,300 acres

Bowles Creek Fire72423
U.S. Forest Service
The Bowles Creek Fire is burning three miles southwest of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek drainage area.
Bowles Creek Fire72423
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 14:25:25-04

MISSOULA - The Bowles Creek Fire three miles southwest of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek drainage area has burned nearly 1,300 acres.

The fire is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area in steep terrain, just north of the 2022 Hog Trough Fire.

The blaze is burning in thick timber and dead and downed trees, producing smoke that is visible from along the Skalkaho Highway, the Bitterroot Valley and Philipsburg.

The fire danger level has been hiked to "very high" on both the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest.

Fire managers caution that an incoming cold front on Monday could drive southwesterly winds of 20 mph to 35 mph, with possible gusts of 45 mph, which can increase fire behavior.

There are 139 people working the lightning-sparked Bowles Creek Fire which remains 0% contained.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!