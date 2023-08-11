Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass grows to 3,700 acres

HAMILTON - Some growth is being reported Friday from the Bowles Creek Fire that is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze has grown slightly from 3,589 acres to 3,711 acres with containment holding at 5%.

The fire — which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023 — is burning three miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek Drainage.

MTN News

Fire managers note that warmer and drier temperatures are leading to increased fire activity and may increase smoke levels.

There are 231 people assigned to the blaze along with four engines and one helicopter.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

Skalkaho Road remains but drivers should be aware of the increased traffic, slow down, and yield to fire vehicles and equipment.