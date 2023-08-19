Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass holding steady at 6,800 acres

HAMILTON - Little change is being reported from the Bowles Creek Fire which is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze remains at 6,847 acres and is 20% contained as of Saturday, August 18, 2023.

Fire managers report that fire activity was expected to increase on Friday, but the area received some rain, which limited fire activity.

Crews are continuing to build fuel breaks along several roads and other values at risk. Additionally, firefighters are using firing operations to strengthen containment lines.

Skalkaho Road remains open but motorists should drive with extreme caution in the area.

There are 202 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

Management of the Bowles Creek Fire will transition to the Great Basin Team 3 on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.