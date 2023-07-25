Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass now at 1,555 acres burned

MISSOULA - The Bowles Creek Fire three miles southwest of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek drainage area has grown from nearly 1,300 acres to 1,555 acres.

The fire is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area in steep terrain, just north of the 2022 Hog Trough Fire.

The blaze is burning in thick timber and dead and downed trees, producing smoke that is visible from along the Skalkaho Highway, the Bitterroot Valley and Philipsburg.

The Bowles Creek Fire was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

Fire managers caution that due to the weather and fuel conditions, the blaze has the potential to spread at a "moderate rate."

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. However, people recreating or traveling in the fire area should e aware of the situation and to pay attention to increased fire traffic.

There are 121 people working the lightning-sparked Bowles Creek Fire which remains 0% contained.