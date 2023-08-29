Watch Now
Bowles Creek Fire remains at 6,988 acres; 28% contained

Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 12:28:20-04

HAMILTON - Little change is being reported from the Bowles Creek Fire which is west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze has burned 6,985 acres and is 28% contained as of Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Motorists traveling along Skalkaho Road are urged to drive with caution as firefighters will be present along the roadway.

There are 151 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

