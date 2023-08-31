Bowles Creek Fire remains at 6,988 acres; 37% contained

HAMILTON - Containment is continuing to increase at the Bowles Creek Fire which is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze remains at 6,985 acres with containment growing from 32% to 37% as of Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Motorists traveling along Skalkaho Road are urged to drive with caution due to firefighters working along the roadway.

Fire managers note that active fire growth is diminishing, but with a future drying trend, increased smoke may be visible at times.

Hot spots within the fire’s perimeter will continue to smolder until extinguished naturally by repeated rain and snow.

There are 141 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.