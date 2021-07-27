Burnt Peak, South Yaak fire update (July 27)

TROY — A pair of wildfires are continuing to burn near Troy in Lincoln County.

Updated mapping shows the Burnt Peak fire has burned 2,880 acres and is 31% contained while the South Yaak Fire stands at 1,985 acres and is 10% contained.

Fire managers report the Burnt Peak fire slowed Monday and burned more internally, consuming dead and down fuels. Firefighters were able to increase containment along the Keeler/Rattle Road and along the eastern side.

Tuesday’s fire activity is predicted to be similar with the potential for the fire to continue to spread west and north.

Fire crews will hold the south perimeter of the fire at the Keeler/Rattle Road and east perimeter along constructed control lines and on the northeast will work to keep the fire west of Pony Mountain.

Structure protection measures are in place along the North Fork of Keeler Creek. Some residences remain under a pre-evacuation notice and all residents should be ready to leave if evacuations are necessary.

MTN News

South Yaak Fire

The burnout on the southern end of the South Yaak Fire was successful and has helped to improve the containment capability of the East Side and Kilbrennan Lake roads.

Firefighters continue to remove brush, tree limbs, and vegetation on the northern portions of these roads so they can serve as fireline as the fire expands to the north.

Crews are reducing vegetation near the homes and structures and positioning sprinklers, pumps, and hose in preparation to defend the structures located on Kilbrennan Lake Road and on the north end of the East Side Road.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office initiated evacuations for all Kilbrennan Lake Road residents.

