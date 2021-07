TROY — A wildfire that was sparked by lightning in Lincoln County is continuing to grow.

The Burnt Peak Fire has grown to 1,150 acres and is 10% contained. Over 100 personnel are assigned to the wildfire.

The blaze is burning in timbered, steep terrain in the Keeler Creek Drainage 9 miles southwest of Troy.

MTN News The Burnt Peak fire sparked by lightning July 7th burning southwest of Troy

Pre-evacuations notices remain in effect for North Fork Keeler residents.

There are road and trail closures in the vicinity of the fire.