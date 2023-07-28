City of Whitefish implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

WHITEFISH – The City of Whitefish will join much of Northwest Montana in implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Interim Whitefish Fire Chief Travis Tveidt issued the order, that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 29, 2023, due to extreme fire conditions in the area.
The heightened fire restrictions will be in effect on all private property within city limits.
Stage I Fire Restrictions
- Campfires - Building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire, fire pit, or other open fire are prohibited.
- Motorized Vehicles - Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails is prohibited.
- Control of Smoking - Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or while stopped in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable material is prohibited. Discarding smoking material outdoors is also prohibited.
The following exemptions are authorized:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
- Persons at their private property can us BBQ grills that have an area that is barren or mowed and cleared of all surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device, and overhead flammable materials within six feet of the device and have running water readily accessible at the device.
- Emergency repair of public roadways and public utilities.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.