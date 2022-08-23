Combined acreage on Weasel Fire reaches 5,000 acres

A Tuesday update on a wildfire on both sides of the US-Canadian border shows 5,001 aces have burned.

The blaze remains 20% contained.

The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka and has since spread into Canada.

The fire is burning in heavy dense fuels in difficult terrain.

MTN News

US Forest Service Road #319 (Therriault Lakes Road) to the Weasel Cabin is closed.

USFS Road #114 to Polebridge remains open until Aug. 22 when the road will be closed due to road construction unrelated to the fire.

The Weasel Fire was sparked by lightning on July 30.