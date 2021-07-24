Community urged to pre-plan as Granite Complex firefighting continues

LOLO — A community meeting regarding the Granite Pass Complex fire welcomed a concerned crowd Friday night, online and in person at Lolo Elementary School.

Firefighters and local authorities presented information on the fire that began on July 12th from a lightning strike.

The Granite Pass Complex consists of four fires, and the combined fire acreage is now at 2,375 acres with 1% containment.

At this time, the top priority is keeping the fire from impacting Highway 12.

Friday night, fire crews told the audience that the workload is “huge” for the mere 150 people that have been assigned to the fire.

They also said that this year the fires are spreading faster -- jumping 5 to 10 acres at a time before initial attack crews even arrive.

It’s only July, so knowing that we’re in for the long haul, Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Nick Holloway said pre-planning could be life saving.

“We're seeing more fires all the time, and people just need to step up their game and be ready and not necessarily wait for somebody else to tell them to go,” said Holloway. “If you’re feeling something inside yourself telling you that you may not be safe, don't wait for an evacuation to go, go now, but plan it out ahead of time.”

One of the best ways to stay in the loop is to download the “Smart 911” app for notifications on the latest fire information.

