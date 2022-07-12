Concerns voiced over rising danger of Montana fires as summer heats up

BELGRADE - On Monday, near Frontage Road and the railroad tracks, a minor fire broke out with the source of it being unknown.

Three fire trucks were called to the scene and had the fire under control within a matter of minutes.

Even with the wetter season, Montana has been having, that does not mean that there still is not a risk for fires starting in your area.

Chief Deputy of Operations at Central Valley Fire Station, Justin Monroe, expressed that there is still a great concern for fires as the warmer and dryer season is upon us.

“We do need to be concerned, we had a significant amount of moisture over the spring, so we’ve had some significant growth which is actually good,” says Monroe, ‘However, with the warmer months coming, we need to worry about those tall grasses dying out and the potential for fire getting stronger.”

The risk may still be at a high, but there are still small steps to take to help reduce the risk of fires in Montana during the next few months.

Monroe states: “Be mindful of what you’re doing, you know. Obviously tossing any cigarettes out on the road could cause a fire. We’re getting into those summer months where people are camping. So be thoughtful while you’re camping… campfires and anything that could cause a spark”

For more information on how to be safe this season visit http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/forestry/fire-and-aviation/fire-prevention-and-preparedness.

