Containment grows on Brewster fire near Rock Creek

ROCK CREEK — Firefighters are continuing to make progress battling a wildfire east of Missoula.

The Brewster Fire which is located east of Rock Creek is holding at 156 acres. The blaze is 70% contained.

Firefighters will continue to hold the fire line around the perimeter of the fire and extinguish hot spots within the perimeter.

Fire managers note while no structures are immediately threatened, there are structures are located within ½-to-2 miles south of the fire.

An emergency closure order remains in effect for Brewster Creek Road, along with the John Long Trail (#21) and portions of the Tyler Creek Trail (#1192).

Rock Creek Road is not closed; however, drivers are being asked not to stop in the area.

Road Closures:

Brewster Creek Road #4308 is closed from milepost 1.1 measured from junction with Rock Creek Road to its junction with road #4307.

Slide Rock Loop Road #4307 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road #4308 to the end of the road.

Trail Closures: