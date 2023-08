SEELEY LAKE - Containment has grown at the Colt Fire 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

The blaze is now 56% contained and remains at 7,154 acres burned as of Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Several closures remain in place in the area. Specific information can be found here.

There are 276 people assigned to the Colt Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 17, 2023.