Containment increasing on Highway 200 wildfires in Sanders County

The fires are burning on the Flathead Reservation.
Caroline Weiss/MTN News
Crews are continuing to make progress fighting on the Mile Marker 91 and Little Seepay Fires, which are burning along Highway 200 on the Flathead Reservation.

The Mile Marker 91 Fire, which has burned about 300 acres, is 15% contained, while the Little Seepay Fire has burned 9 acres, is 50% contained.

Crews from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire are mopping up both fires, extinguishing hotspots, and removing burning fuel.

The cause of the fires, which began on Sunday afternoon, remains under investigation.

