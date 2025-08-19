Four wildfires along Highway 200 remain 0% contained, burn over 300 acres

PERMA — Fire crews are battling four wildfires that sparked between Perma and Paradise on Sunday afternoon, with all fires still at 0% containment.

The Knowles fire, burning on state land outside of Paradise, has consumed more than 200 acres.

Meanwhile, three additional fires — the Mile Marker 91 fire, the Little Seepay Fire, and the Magpie Fire — are burning on the Flathead Reservation.

"The largest of the three is the Mile marker 91 fire, and that one has reached around 308 acres after some infrared flights last night and perimeter mapping," Confederated Salish & Kootenai Division of Fire spokeswoman Rita Henderson told MTN.

Henderson says crews are managing the three fires on the reservation.

"They are in pretty sparse grasses and brush, some timber and very steep and rugged terrain, so getting to the fires yesterday and last night was a little bit difficult, but crews were able to engage," Henderson said.

After a hectic night on Sunday when the fires quickly spread, crews are continuing to battle all the fires both on the ground, with heavy equipment and in the air.

"We have several aircraft, the seat tankers out of Roan and helicopter support," Henderson said.

The fires are burning along the Flathead River and Highway 200, which responders are using as a main corridor.

Caroline Weiss/MTN News Four separate wildfires broke out on August 17, 2025, along the Highway 200 corridor in the Dixon area.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area to keep firefighters and the public safe.

"Over the next several days, firefighters will be engaging on all three of the fires until they know that there's a containment all the way around," Henderson said.

The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.

Officials say you can expect some smoke and some fire crews in the area.

"The temperatures are in the high 90s, 80s, and 90s, and really low humidity like teens maybe. So over the next — I'd say week, this corridor will be pretty busy with firefighters, fire engines," Henderson said.

