Cooler weather slows Western Montana wildfires

MISSOULA — The much cooler mornings and nights are slowing down the wildfires burning in Western Montana.

The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls is 80% contained as of their last update on Sept. 3. Most road closures have been lifted in the area. The fire has burned just over 39,000 acres

The Boulder Creek fire near Polson is 90% contained and has burned just over 2,200 acres. Over the weekend, the CSKT Division of Fire said 20 acres of unburned vegetation burned.

They say this is common with large fires and is not a threat to the fire's growth, saying the interior will not suppress until the snow flies.

