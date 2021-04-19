Crews battle grass fire in Ninemile

NINEMILE — Crews battled a wildland fire on Sunday west of Missoula.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) responded to reports of a fire in the Ninemile area shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find battled a seven-acre grass that had started a shed and an unoccupied double-wide trailer home on fire.

FRFD reports crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to a barn and other buildings on the property.

Mutual aid was called in from the Missoula Rural Fire District and the Ninemile Ranger District. FRFD says no injuries were reported.

The homeowner was burning when the wind picked up, carrying the fire across the field in dry grass, according to a social media post.

