Crews battle wildfire near Three Forks

UPDATE: 8:32 a.m. - June 10, 2021

THREE FORKS - Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) spokeswoman Crystal Beckman says the fire was burning in grass, brush, and timber. Areas of the fire are very steep and inaccessible by ground. Four DNRC helicopters were working the fire.

Fire activity had slowed down Wednesday night and the fire is not currently growing rapidly in size. Fire resources continued to work through the evening. Firefighters will remain on heightened alert and all measures to ensure firefighter safety will be taken as weather forecasts indicate erratic winds and thunderstorms in the future.

The fire is between Highway 2 past the Lewis & Clark Caverns near Three Forks, west of Willow Creek. The fire is approximately 240 acres. No cause of the fire has been given. Jefferson County has requested assistance and the DNRC's County Assist Team will arrive Thursday morning to help.

The fire was first reported to Dillon Dispatch at 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. Local, state and federal firefighters responded quickly including fire departments from Gallatin, Broadwater and Jefferson County.

No evacuations are in place. Law enforcement is contacting residents in the fire area to put them on notice. Less than ten structures are currently threatened and the fire is moving away from a sub-division area containing numerous structures.

(first report: 7:51 p.m. - June 9, 2021)

Crews, including three DNRC helicopters are fighting a wildfire Wednesday evening between Highway 2 past the Lewis & Clark Caverns near Three Forks, west of Willow Creek.

According to Don Kopple, fire management officer for DNRC in Dillon, the fire is an estimated 240 acres and more resources are en route. A Cat team and multiple engines have been ordered.

No cause of the fire has been given.

