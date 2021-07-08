Crews battling 50-acre wildfire near Rock Creek

MISSOULA — Crews are battling a wildfire that has grown to 50 acres east of Missoula.

The Brewster Fire was first reported shortly before 9 am. on Thursday, according to the Lolo National Forest.

The blaze is burning south of Interstate 90 in the Rock Creek Drainage east of Rock Creek.

Fire managers report active fire behavior as the blaze continues burning in grass, shrub, and trees.

No structures or infrastructure are threatened at this time.

Planes and helicopters have been responding to the fire to slow and check fire spread.

People should avoid Brewster Creek Road and other roads and trails in the area due to firefighters and equipment needing to access these routes.