Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Crews battling 50-acre wildfire near Rock Creek

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted at 2:20 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 16:43:53-04

MISSOULA — Crews are battling a wildfire that has grown to 50 acres east of Missoula.

The Brewster Fire was first reported shortly before 9 am. on Thursday, according to the Lolo National Forest.

The blaze is burning south of Interstate 90 in the Rock Creek Drainage east of Rock Creek.

Fire managers report active fire behavior as the blaze continues burning in grass, shrub, and trees.

No structures or infrastructure are threatened at this time.

Planes and helicopters have been responding to the fire to slow and check fire spread.

People should avoid Brewster Creek Road and other roads and trails in the area due to firefighters and equipment needing to access these routes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere