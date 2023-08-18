Watch Now
Crews battling wildfire near Paradise in Sanders County

Paradise Fire
Dakota GunHammer
A large plume of smoke from a wildfire that is burning near Plains on Aug. 18, 2023.
Paradise Fire
Posted at 4:36 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 20:24:13-04

UPDATE (6:15 p.m.) A section of Highway 200 between Paradise and Plains has been shut down as the River Road East Fire burns in the area.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the highway is under an emergency closure from mile markers 77 to 85.

ORIGINAL REPORT (4:30 p.m.) Crews are battling a wildfire that's burning in the Paradise area.

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the River Road East Fire.

Paradise Fire

A Lolo National Forest official tells MTN News that the blaze began on private property along the Clark Fork River near the railroad tracks at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The fire is now burning on Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) lands.

The DNRC is being assisted by the Lolo National Forest, rural fire departments, and the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers are urged to use caution along Montana Highway 200 in the area of the fire.

- information from Melissa Rafferty included in this report

