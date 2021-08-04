Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Crews battling wildfire near Swan Lake

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Swan Lake Fire
Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 12:26:45-04

SWAN LAKE — Crews are continuing to battle a 320-acre fire that’s burning eight miles south of Swan Lake.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reports no structures are currently threatened by the Whitetail Creek fire.

Whitetail Creek Road and the southern half of Porcupine Creek Road are closed, and firefighting personnel ask that people stay clear of the area.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere