Crews battling wildfire near Swan Lake

SWAN LAKE — Crews are continuing to battle a 320-acre fire that’s burning eight miles south of Swan Lake.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reports no structures are currently threatened by the Whitetail Creek fire.

Whitetail Creek Road and the southern half of Porcupine Creek Road are closed, and firefighting personnel ask that people stay clear of the area.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.