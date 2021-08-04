Crews battling wildfire near Swan Lake

SWAN LAKE — Crews are continuing to battle a 320-acre fire that’s burning eight miles south of Swan Lake.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reports no structures are currently threatened by the Whitetail Creek fire.
Whitetail Creek Road and the southern half of Porcupine Creek Road are closed, and firefighting personnel ask that people stay clear of the area.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
-
Be Prepared: Evacuation TipsHelpful tips and suggestions should you need to evacuate due to a wildfire
-
Wildland Fire Terminology 101Search common terms used in wildland firefighting and reporting to better understand what is happening during a fire.
-
Fire Restrictions in MontanaView a map showing current fire restrictions in across Montana.
-
Wildfire Watch: Submit Your PhotosClick here to share your photos or videos with MTN News.