Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell

KALISPELL - A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.

The Lemonade fire near Lemonade Springs is burning in the Tally Lake Ranger District in the Flathead National Forest.

Flathead National Forest spokeswoman Tami MacKenzie said the fire is 0% contained with no structures threatened at this time.

MacKenzie said there are no structures within 2½ miles of the fire.

A 40-person fire crew, fire engines, one helicopter and one retardant plane are working the fire.

MacKenzie said the fire is lightning caused.