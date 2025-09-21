Crews battling wildfire west of Lolo

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. - Traffic control is in place along Highway 12 west of Lolo as the Sun Ray Fire burns in the area.

The wildfire that sparked Sunday afternoon has burned an estimated 15 acres.

Officials with the Lolo National Forest report the fire is north of Lolo Creek Road near Sun Ray Lane.

There are no evacuations or closures in place, but drivers are advised to use caution along Highway 12 as law enforcement are on the scene.

Several agencies responded including the Montana DNRC, the U.S. Forest Service, and local fire departments.

Details on what caused the wildfire have not yet been released.

We will update you with any new information.

1st Report, 2:30 p.m. - Fire crews are battling a wildfire west of Lolo.

The fire was first reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Sun Ray Lane along Highway 12. The fire is northwest of Fort Fizzle.

Several agencies are on scene including the Montana DNRC and the U.S. Forest Service. A helicopter is already assigned to the fire and is making water drops.

There may be traffic impacts in the area. The public is advised to use caution.

This is a developing story. We will update you with any new information.