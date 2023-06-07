Crews battle wildfires burning in East Missoula area

EAST MISSOULA — Crews are on the scene of several wildfires that have broken out in the East Missoula area.

A series of fires were reported shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the area of the 106 mile marker on Interstate 90.

Numerous fire units — including East Missoula fire — are on the scene of the fires which are burning in the area of the railroad tracks.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation. A train can be seen in the area.

