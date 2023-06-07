Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Crews battle wildfires burning in East Missoula area

East Missoula Wildfire
MTN News
East Missoula Wildfire
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 19:24:44-04

EAST MISSOULA — Crews are on the scene of several wildfires that have broken out in the East Missoula area.

A series of fires were reported shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the area of the 106 mile marker on Interstate 90.

Numerous fire units — including East Missoula fire — are on the scene of the fires which are burning in the area of the railroad tracks.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation. A train can be seen in the area.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!