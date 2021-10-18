Crews contain escaped debris fire near Plains

An escaped debris fire approximately 4 miles north of Plains has been contained after burning 18 acres on Sunday.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters from the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District assisted local fire crews in containing the Diamond S fire that broke out east of Montana Highway 28 on Sunday afternoon.

Sanders County Wildland Fire Information

The fire burned in timber and grass and was initially close to several structures, which were eventually protected from the blaze, according to a social media post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information.