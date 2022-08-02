Watch Now
Crews knock down late-night brush fire near Anaconda

The fire burned nearly six acres late Monday night
Posted at 12:22 PM, Aug 02, 2022
ANACONDA - Firefighters put out a brush fire near Anaconda that started late Monday evening and burned nearly six acres.

The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. in a field near the junction of Highway 48 and Montana 1 just east of Anaconda, according to the Anaconda Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. No structures were damaged and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Anaconda Fire Department was assisted by Opportunity, Lost Creek, and West Valley volunteer departments.

