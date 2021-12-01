Watch
Crews make progress fighting fire east of Browning

Kevin Vaile
Fire near Browning (December 1, 2021)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Dec 01, 2021
A large wildfire that is burning east of Browning and is now said to be about 90% contained.

The fire — which was reported at about 3:30 a.m. — has burned an estimated 450 acres and covered nearly seven miles.

Extremely powerful winds have been fueling the flames and also tipped over at least one semi-truck in the area.

Evacuation orders were lifted as of 11:30 a.m. and US Highway 2 had reopened to traffic.

Responding agencies include East Glacier, Babb, Shelby, Cut Bank, Valier, and others. In addition, nearly Hutterite colonies helped bring water to the firefighters.

At least 75 personnel have been involved in fighting the fire.

There have been no reports of injuries, and no reports of any damaged structure at this point.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

