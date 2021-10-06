Crews making progress on Haystack Fire near Butte

BUTTE — Windy conditions continue to feed the Haystack Fire, which has been burning since late July northeast of Butte.

The fire was started by a lightning strike and was first reported on July 31 in the Elk Park area. Though it was very small, it quickly blossomed and is now burning at more than 22,000 acres and even forced some evacuations.

However, fire officials have the fire about 80% contained and over 300 personnel working on it, including 5 helicopters.

Fortunately, evacuation orders were lifted for residents living south of the Boulder River and west of Highway 69, including those north of and in Boulder Hot Springs.

The U.S. Forest Service is hopeful that cooler temperatures and possible precipitation in the area later this week could slow down the fire activity significantly.