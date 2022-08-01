Crews on scene of small wildfire in the Rattlesnake

MISSOULA - Crews are working to knock down a Sunday evening wildfire that has broken out at the end of Duncan Fire in the upper Rattlesnake.

Lolo National Forest firefighters, the City of Missoula Fire Department, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are working to suppress the fire.

A social media post notes the blaze is less than an acre in size and fire behavior is creeping and smoldering, burning in grass and timber.

Light smoke is expected to be seen for the rest of the evening by residents in the upper Rattlesnake.

No closures or evacuations are in place.

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene into the evening and progress is being made toward containment, according to a social media post.

The cause of the fire was a downed powerline, according to the Missoula Fire Department.