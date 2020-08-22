Crews respond to 2 wildland fires in Flathead County

Fire crews responded to two, small wildfires in the Flathead Friday afternoon.

The Swan Trail Fire is about a half-acre in size and is believed to have started by lightning around 4:30 p.m. near the Swan River Trail between Bigfork and Ferndale.

The Montana DNRC reported the fire is burning in grass, brush and timber, however, fire personnel have stopped the forward rate of spread and hope to have the fire contained by Friday evening.

Structures are nearby, but no road closures or evacuations are in place.

The DNRC, local volunteer fire departments, and Forest Service engines all responded and crews will patrol the fire for several days.

A small wildland fire was also reported near Lakeside on Friday and is about one-fourth of an acre in size.

Flathead County fire service area manager Lincoln Chute said lightning struck a tree to the south of Blacktail Road and started the fire, which is on Forest Service land.

Mop-up operations will continue for this fire, which is still burning in the middle of a trench that was dug around it.

No structures are threatened.

