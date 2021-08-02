Crooks fire burning outside of Arlee

ARLEE — The CSKT Division of Fire is battling a wildfire near Arlee.

The lightning-sparked 705-acres Crooks fire is in the South Fork Jocko Primitive Area.

The blaze is burning 8 miles southeast of Arlee.

Closures include St. Mary's to the North Fork, and the main Jocko Road at the 3000 Road junction.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuation orders are in effect at this time.

A community meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday at the Arlee Tribal Fitness Center.

The Crooks fire is burning in steep rough terrain with limited access.

Firefighters will be working to limit the fire’s spread and protect values at risk where they can do so safely, a fire update states.