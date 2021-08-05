Crooks fire burning outside of Arlee grows to 1,000 acres

ARLEE — The lightning-sparked Crooks fire that's burning in Lake County has grown to 1,000 acres.

The blaze is burning outside of Arlee in the South Fork Jocko Primitive Area.

Closures include St. Mary's to the North Fork, and the main Jocko Road at the 3000 Road junction.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuation orders are in effect at this time.

The Crooks fire was started by lightning on July 21 in a remote area where firefighters are not able to access.