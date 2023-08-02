CSKT Division of Fire Aug. 2, 2023 morning update

RONAN - Fire managers report that weather conditions and terrain have allowed firefighters to make "great progress" across the Communication Butte and Middle Ridge fires. The two blazes have a secured line around them as of Wednesday morning.

The Middle Ridge Fire burning west of Ronan is estimated at 13,000 acres with 20% containment. According to the update, the blaze "made a hard push" Tuesday on the northeast corner, but firefighters were able to hold it at Tower Road. Crews will begin mop-up activities on Wednesday, putting out any hot spots along the entire fire line. The fire has burned in timber, pinyon-juniper and grass.

The Communication Butte Fire burning north of Dixon is at 1,423 acres and is 30% contained. The fire is burning in grass and timber. Fire managers report crews have made progress in putting in a containment line. Mop-up will begin Wednesday along the entire fire line and firefighters will put out any hot spots within the secure line. Six engines and staff are assigned to the fire and will also be available if any new starts occur.

The Holmes Creek Fire west of Polson is estimated at 36 acres with o% containment. The blaze is burning on top of the Mission Mountain Range in steep rocky terrain. Single-Engine Air Tankers were used to drop water on it throughout Tuesday.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation. No campfires are allowed, no smoking outside of vehicles, no operating combustible engines between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. and operating vehicles off designated roads and trails is not allowed.

Visit www.MTFireInfo.org [mtfireinfo for additional fire information from across Montana.