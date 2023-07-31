CSKT Division of Fire discusses 5 fires on the Flathead Indian Reservation

ARLEE — With five fires burning across the Flathead Indian Reservation, CSKT Division of Fire’s resources are being pulled in all directions. But even with limited resources, CSKT Division of Fire and connected groups are working tirelessly to keep these fires away.

Public Information Officer for the Division of Fire, Rita Henderson told MTN, “We had a very significant Red Flag Warning that brought in really gusty winds in the afternoon. So, all across Lake County we we’re dealing with multiple fires with extreme fire behavior.”

The winds caused Big Knife Fire outside of Arlee to grow.

“This fire is in really steep and rugged terrain and it’s been almost impossible to actually put firefighters in different areas around the fire,” Henderson shared.

However, on the west side of the fire nearest to Arlee, crews have been using controlled burns to eliminate fuels and have created a fire line. “We do have a pretty secure line between the fire and homes,” said Henderson.

To help manage the Big Knife Fire, CSKT has called in a Complex Management Team which will take over on August 1st.

“So, there will be an increase in overhead personnel managing the fire as well as all kinds of resources, fire fighters, crew, engines.”

Not only does the Big Knife Fire need resources, but so do the four other fires that popped up recently.

“Communication Butte and Middle Ridge both jumped the [Flathead] River.”

The Communication Butte Fire north of Dixon and the Middle Ridge Fire west of Ronan have been growing due to high winds. Additionally, the Niarada Fire and Mill Pocket Fire are burning near Elmo.

“With Tribal resources, emergency responders, and volunteer fire departments in Lake County, everyone has been doing their part trying to keep the public safe,” explained Henderson.

She believes there is a long fire season ahead and resources will have to be managed accordingly. “Some of these fires might not be out until we do have snow.”

With the erratic nature of fires, CSKT Division of Fire urges citizens to be prepared, have plans for animals, medications, and leave home just in case.