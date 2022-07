HOT SPRINGS — The Wilks Fire was reported about four air miles East of Hot Springs, Montana.

The estimated size is 355 acres with a containment of about 20 percent, according to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire.

According to a Facebook post by CSKT Division of Fire, there are 25 personnel assigned to the fire.

The fire was caused by lightning on Thursday evening.

No evacuation orders are in effect and no structures are threatened.