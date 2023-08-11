Dangerous fire conditions persist across Northwest Montana

KALISPELL - Despite cooler temperatures and even some rain this week, fire officials in Northwest Montana are warning the public that fire season is far from over.

“Don’t take your eye off the ball, this little rain didn’t change fire season, we’re still in it,” said Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute.

Fire crews have their hands full across western and Northwest Montana as extreme fire conditions continue across the region.

“The higher temperatures coming up here in the next few days, we’re going to be right where we were before the rain, real quick," added Chute.

Chute said firefighters have responded to campfires and burn pits this last week, which is currently prohibited under Stage II Fire Restrictions.

“We see fires nationally that have killed people and we just need to concentrate on the fires that we have and try to limit any of the new fires because it is dangerous.”

Lincoln said fire resources are starting to run thin as wildfires burn across the landscape.

“You know August and early September is historically when we’ve had some of the biggest fires.”

He's asking people to be aware of their surroundings and drive slowly through fire camp areas.

“Just slow down, let us move the equipment around safely, we need those firefighters on the fire, we don’t need them in a car accident.”

