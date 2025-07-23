Deer Fire burning near Missoula now 25% contained

MISSOULA — The Deer Fire near Missoula and Turah is now 25% contained after sparking Friday night.

Around 200 personnel are assigned to the fire, including seven crews with four engines, four water tenders, two helicopters, two dozers, and two skidgens.

The Lolo National Forest reported that on Tuesday, firefighters completed a saw line and are constructing a hand line from the fire's southwest flank and moving around the perimeter on both sides.

Hotshot crews working to suppress spot fires, which will be monitored for any changes.

Crews will utilize skidgens and hose lays on Wednesday to mop up any remaining hot spots around the constructed lines.

The weather is trending hotter and drier with gusty winds so increased fire behavior is possible while pockets of unburned fuels may smolder. Smoke may be visible from the fire, which is holding at 75 acres.

A temporary flight restriction as well as road and trail closures are still in effect.

The human-caused fire remains under investigation.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE HERE: