Devils Creek Fire grows to 11,000 acres forcing road closure

MILES CITY - The Devils Creek Fire in Garfield County has grown to 11,000 acres, fire officials said Monday, forcing the closure of Devils Creek Road.

The Bureau of Land Management announced the road closure was necessary due to increased fire activity at the blaze burning about 36 miles northwest of Jordan.

There is zero containment on the fire as federal and county fire crews continued to work on the lightning-caused blaze, which is burning toward the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge and Fort Peck Lake.

Recreationists are asked to stay clear of the area and not obstruct firefighting efforts.

Five firefighters were injured fighting the wildfire on Thursday.