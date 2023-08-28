East Fork Fire burns 5,100 acres, 15% contained

Some growth is being reported from the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County.

The blaze is now burning over 5,100 acres with containment growing to 15% as of Monday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Fire managers say warmer and drier conditions will likely make fuels "more receptive for burnout operations."

MTN News

Unmanned drones equipped with plastic sphere dispensers will safely “put fire” on the ground in strategic locations, the Monday update states.

Some areas remain under a pre-evacuation warning. Visit the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages for updated information.

There are 611 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.