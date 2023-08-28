Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

East Fork Fire burns 5,100 acres, 15% contained

East For Fire Super Scoopers
Inciweb
A pair of CL 415 Super Scoopers refill and return to support operations on the East Fork Fire on August 27, 2023.
East For Fire Super Scoopers
East Fork Fire Map
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 13:09:07-04

Some growth is being reported from the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County.

The blaze is now burning over 5,100 acres with containment growing to 15% as of Monday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Fire managers say warmer and drier conditions will likely make fuels "more receptive for burnout operations."

East Fork Fire Map

Unmanned drones equipped with plastic sphere dispensers will safely “put fire” on the ground in strategic locations, the Monday update states.

Some areas remain under a pre-evacuation warning. Visit the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages for updated information.

There are 611 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!