East Fork Fire holding at 4,600 acres, 5% contained

EUREKA - The East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County is holding at just over 4,600 acres and is 5% contained as of Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Fire managers report smoke from Canadian fires resulted in lower temperatures and higher relative humidity on Saturday helped slow the blaze.

Mandatory evacuation orders issued by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office on Friday remain in effect for residents along the U.S. Highway 93 corridor.

The evacuations are in effect between Stryker and Olney. The evacuation issued along the Good Creek Road corridor also remains in effect.

There are 452 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.