East Fork Fire holding at 4,600 acres, mandatory evacuations eased

MTN News
Posted at 9:53 AM, Aug 21, 2023
EUREKA - Little change is being reported The East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County.

The blaze is holding at just over 4,600 acres and is 5% contained as of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office mandatory evacuation has been moved to pre-evacuation status for residents and visitors along the Highway 93 corridor.

The latest evacuation status information can be found here or by calling the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services at 406-758-2111.

There are 556 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.

