East Fork Fire update: Aug. 22, 2023

Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 22, 2023
EUREKA - Little change is being reported from the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County.

The blaze is holding at just over 4,600 acres and is 5% contained as of Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

However, fire managers note that there was no infrared flight overnight.

A public meeting to discuss the East Fork Fire is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Olney-Bissell School.

Cool and wet weather has helped to reduce fire behavior and allow crews to move in closer to the active fire and strengthen existing lines.

Some areas near the East Fork Fire remain under pre-evacuation notices.

There are 498 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.

