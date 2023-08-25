East Fork Fire nearing 5,000 acres, 10% contained

Some growth is being reported from the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County.

The blaze is now burning nearly 5,000 acres with containment growing to 10% as of Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Fire managers note the increased acreage "is due to the availability of more accurate data" following an infrared flight.

Additional resources arrived at the East Fork Fire on Thursday, including hot shot crews and heavy equipment.

Some areas remain under a pre-evacuation warning. Visit the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages for updated information.

Fire personnel will be available to answer questions at the Lincoln County Fair on Friday and Saturday.

There are 614 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.