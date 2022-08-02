Elmo Fire 2 Burns One Structure

FLATHEAD — In a facebook post by the Flathead Biological Station it has been stated that there is currently no word on current acreage for Elmo 2 fire. However, officials have confirmed one structure was lost this afternoon.

High winds, low humidity and 15mph winds have blown the fire towards Dayton.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have organized resources for the impacted communities, and are working on getting older population and those with health conditions rooms at hotels.

Red Cross has opened a shelter for those displaced by the Elmo wildfire at Polson High School, 1712 2nd St. W. Shelters provide a safe place to stay, meals and other resources. Services are free. People also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668. The Tribal Health mobile health van will be at the Polson High School Red Cross Center tomorrow.

Evacuations Ordered for Elmo Fire