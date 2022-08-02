Elmo Fire evacuation, road closure update - Aug. 2

Crews are continuing to battle the Elmo Fire from the air and on the ground in Lake County.

Evacuation orders from Lake County Sheriff’s Office include the area south of Lake Mary Ronan Road from the intersections of Camp Tuffit Road to US Highway 93 and west of Highway 93 from Lake Mary Ronan Road to Chief Cliff Lane.

MTN News

Additionally, pre-evacuation warnings are in effect for residences north of Lake Mary Ronan Road and residences east and south of Highway 93 between intersections with Montana Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road.

The Montana Red Cross is operating an evacuation center at Polson High School. The center at Somers Middle School has been placed on standby. Additional information can be found by calling 1-800-272-6888.

US Highway 93 is once again open to traffic after being closed between Elmo and Dayton on Monday afternoon. The intersection of Lake Mary Ronan Road and Highway 93 is closed to through traffic. Residents north of Lake Mary Ronan Road can access their residences.

Mission Valley Power has shut off the power on Black Lake Road, at the Proctor Clubhouse, and at Hog Heaven at the request of Lake County Office of Emergency Management. The power is expected to remain off through Tuesday.

A Red Flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service Office in Missoula west winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 to 35 mph are expected in the area.

The Elmo Fire began in grass on July 29 west of Elmo and then made its way into the timber north of Highway 28. The blaze has burned 16,226 acres and is 10% contained.

Northern Rockies Team 7 Public Information Officer Sara Rouse confirmed with MTN News Tuesday morning that several structures have been lost. There is no word yet on what types of structures burned or where they were located.